Central government employee found dead in his home with injuries to head, back

A 43-year-old senior auditor posted with the Director General of Audit (Central Expenditure) was found murdered with over half a dozen stab wounds to his head and back in his home in south Delhi’s Om Nagar near Meethapur in Badarpur early Saturday morning.

Police said the victim, Anand Singh, was found dead in a bedroom adjacent to the one in which his wife Sunita and three minor children were sleeping. Another bedroom belonged to Singh’s brother. None of the claimed to have heard anything at the time of the incident.

Police said Singh worked in the receipt and dispatch section of Director General of Audit (Central Expenditure) at ITO. The family originally belong to Uttarakhand. Singh’s body was handed over to his family after autopsy at AIIMS on Sunday

Singh’s body was found around 3.30 am by his wife when she woke up and her feet landed on blood while she was going to the toilet. She woke up her children and brother-in-law, who in turn went to call their relatives living in the neighbourhood. However, none of them took Singh to hospital or informed the police about the crime till 5 am, said a police officer, associated with the case.

Police said Anand Singh was found lying on his stomach on the floor.

Police said they are probing the case from all angles and are yet to give a clean chit to anyone. There was no ransacking inside the house, suggesting that the murder may have be a result of a robbery gone wrong, said police.

An investigating officer, who did not wish to be named, said the auditor’s family members have given different versions of the sequence of events. Police said there was confusion whether the main gate of the house was open or closed at the time of discovering the body. “Some of them said that the door was bolted from inside while others said that they found it ajar. The murder happened inside the house,” police said adding they are verifying the statements.

According to the officer, the investigating team members are suspecting the role of someone known to Singh, even as they are unclear about the motive behind the murder. The weapon of the offence, which they suspect is kitchen knife, is yet to be found.

“No signs of any scuffle was found on the crime spot. Also, no cash or valuables were missing. We have registered a case of murder and probing all the possibilities,” said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.

Singh’s brother, Mukesh, said that he was sleeping in his room when his sister-in-law and 16-year-old nephew, woke him up and told him that Singh was bleeding. “I went to my brother’s room, shook his body and called out his name. He was unconscious and not responding. There were injuries to his head. I informed my relatives and the police as well,” said Mukesh.

Police said that Singh’s family members told them that he returned home from office around 11 pm on Friday, had dinner and went to sleep. His brother and children had already slept when he reached home.

“What all happened and who visited the home between 11 pm on Friday and 3.30 am on Saturday is a matter of investigation. As of now we know that the killer had a friendly entry into the house. Who opened the gate? Did an air-cooler in Singh’s room muzzle his screams? We are trying to get answers of these questions,” the officer said.

