Relief for sealing-hit traders as Delhi’s master plan amended

City traders facing sealing for alleged violation of building bylaws may soon get relief as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday approved amendments to the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2021, allowing uniform Floor Area Ratio of 350 for shop-cum-residential plots, use of basements to run businesses and rationalisation of conversion charges.

Based on the feedback it got from the residents’ welfare associations during the five-day public hearing on the Master Plan modifications, the land-owning agency has banned pubs and clubs in residential areas. Existing pubs and clubs in localities like Greater Kailash I and South Extension will have six months to shift.

“The amendments cleared by the DDA in Tuesday’s meeting will be notified by the ministry of housing and urban affairs. They will also be placed before the Supreme Court in the form of an affidavit as Centre’s measures to bring order to sealing chaos in the city. Hopefully after that it will stop,” said a senior DDA official. The notification of the amended master plan may take a week, the official said.

Following amendments in the MPD, conversion charges will now be calculated based on the category of locality as defined under circle rates. For the convenience, three categories have been recommended — A&B, C&D, and E to H. Conversion charges for A&B category is Rs 22,000 per square metre (sqm) and for B&C, it is Rs 14, 000 per sqm. And for rest of the categories — E,F, G &H, the charges are Rs 5,000 per sqm. However, these rates are likely to be rationalised more before notification.

As per the changes approved by the DDA, in a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, outlets serving alcohol in residential localities will have to shift and others in residential-cum-shopping streets will comply with certain norms like restricted entry-exit from front access.

Electric equipment like outdoor air-conditioning units will not extrude from the plot line or in the public lane facing other residential plots.

Bars and clubs will be given six-month time to relocate their operations and the municipal corporations will enforce the orders. “The owners of commercial set-ups including pubs and bars will need to shift all such equipment to roof top. Once the amendments are notified, they will have six months’ time to relocate or they will face action. The DDA will formulate guidelines for municipal corporations, which will enforce MPD provisions,” said Udai Pratap Singh, vice chairman, DDA.

The top official of the land owning agency further said the authority will develop a mechanism for monitoring of civic agencies.

“Their (municipal corporations) accountability will be fixed and provisions for imposition of penalty on violators will be explored. The traders will get 90 days time to pay conversion charges,” Singh said.

The DDA also approved changes in rules for mixed land use, allowing uniform FAR in all shop-cum-residential plots or complexes, irrespective of their year of existence (pre-1962, which is before first MPD’s notification, or post 1962). The issue was flagged by the traders in view of the possible action by the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee against violation of municipal norms.

Uniform 350 FAR has been permitted subject to payment of penalty, amounting to 1.5 times of conversion charges. Earlier, FAR was 180-225 based on plot size.

“General view in the meeting was that the conversion charges should be reduced further. Final rates will be decided soon which will be incorporated in the notification to be issued by the ministry,” said an DDA official privy to the matter.

The property owners will not pay conversion charges after 10 years and one-time parking charges — down payment or maximum in four instalments within a year — will be charged.

Leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly and member of DDA, Vijender Gupta said the efforts were aimed to strike a balance between the interests of all stakeholders — residents, traders, industrialists, godown owners — and the growth of the city.

“Uniform FAR on shopping-cum-residential plots and complexes that came up before or after 1962 will go a long way to streamline traders’ operations in the city. Basements will not be included in FAR. The commercial activities in basement will be permissible subject to fulfil of certain conditions,” he said.

Areas or market having no parking facility in the vicinity will be declared ‘pedestrians only’ and if owners provide space for parking, will get benefits like additional 5% ground coverage and rebate in conversion charges.