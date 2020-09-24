e-paper
CM Kejriwal meets scientists for alternative to stubble burning

CM Kejriwal meets scientists for alternative to stubble burning

Scientists at the Indian Agriculture Research Institute’s campus in Pusa gave a live demonstration of a new machine that can decompose crop stubble. Stubble burning is a major source of winter pollution in the national capital

delhi Updated: Sep 24, 2020 14:58 IST
Abhishek Dey
Abhishek Dey
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal inspects the bio decomposer technique developed by the institute, during his visit to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, in New Delhi on Thursday.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal inspects the bio decomposer technique developed by the institute, during his visit to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met a group of scientists at the Indian Agriculture Research Institute’s (IARI) campus in Pusa for a live demonstration of a new machine that can decompose crop stubble and may provide an alternative to stubble burning, which is one of the major sources of winter pollution in the national capital.

The technology, called Pusa Decomposer, involves making a liquid formulation using fermented farm inputs, and then spraying it over fields to ensure speedy bio-decomposition of crop stubble.

The technology, which has an estimated cost of Rs 20 per acre, can effectively deal up to five tonnes of raw straw, said a government spokesperson.

“Research conducted over the past four years in Punjab and Haryana have shown encouraging results. There is a benefit of using this method for reducing crop stubble burning and at the same time minimising fertiliser consumption and increasing farm productivity,” he added.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal had directed the development department in the Delhi government to conduct a cost-benefit analysis of the technology developed by scientists in IARI. He had also directed the department to explore the possibility of using the technology at farms on the outskirts of the national capital.

“Crop stubble burning is the major source of winter pollution in Delhi. I congratulate IARI scientists for developing a low-cost yet effective technology to deal with crop stubble burning. Governments need to listen and work hand-in-hand with scientists to address the issue of crop stubble burning,” Kejriwal had said.

