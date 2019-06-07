CM promises to repair roads in Gautampuri before monsoon

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday led a door-to-door meeting in Gautampuri locality in south Delhi where he assured residents that water shortage in the area will be solved within seven days, work on sewer lines in the area would start in 15 days and the roads there will be developed before the monsoon.

“We will make our best efforts to ensure that you do not face any troubles during the monsoon,” Kejriwal said at a public gathering in Gautampuri.

“In seven days, the water crisis in the area will be solved. You will all get access to water in your residence. I have brought a team of engineers with me for a survey, they are here to make sure that sewer lines work start in the area in 15 days,” Kejriwal said.

He further said, “Once the sewer lines are done, water accumulation on roads here will stop and we can start working on the development of the bylanes. I assure you the road issue will be solved before the monsoon. By the times the rains start, your lanes would be constructed.”

Gearing up for the assembly elections in Delhi, Kejriwal has been leading door-to-door rallies across the city and addressing local issues since June 1. He has also ensured that all ministers who work under him go for regular inspections to public offices for real-time feedback and monitor work.

