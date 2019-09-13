CM taking undue credit for mosquito control: Gautam Gambhir

delhi

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:31 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday criticised chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, for taking credit for reduced cases vector-borne diseases in the city.

“He is doing politics by taking credit for reduced dengue, malaria and chikungunya cases this season in Delhi. The campaign he initiated on September 1, asking people to check for mosquito breeding in their premises, is done by the three municipal corporations all year round,” the east Delhi MP said.

“Their domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) and sanitation staff work hard to inspect each house and drain for breeding. It is unfair to take away the credit from these people,” Gambhir said at an East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) function in Krishna Nagar.

Gambhir was referring to the CM’s ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ campaign for mosquito control.

Chairman of the Standing Committee of EDMC, Sandeep Kapoor said since July the corporation has checked 53.5 lakh houses, of which mosquito larvae were found in about 31.5 lakh houses and about 32,000 notices have been issued and 2,804 challans were served. “These figures show that serious and continuous efforts have been made by us to control the mosquito menace,” Kapoor said.

Leader of the House of EDMC, Nirmal Jain, said, “The CM is only trying to mislead the public ahead of Assembly elections.”

Till September 7, 202 cases of malaria, 122 cases of dengue and 40 cases of chikungunya have been registered in the city.

“We are ready to give credit for all good things to BJP. One day Vijender Gupta says dengue has increased in Delhi, next week Gautam Gambhir agrees it has reduced. We are thankful that they at least agreed that Dengue is reduced in Delhi,” Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP national spokesperson.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 23:24 IST