Coming soon: A prison break in ‘hotel’ Tihar in jail tourism push

For those who wondered what life was like inside Tihar jail, there will soon be a way to experience it first-hand.

The country’s largest prison complex, which houses prisoners such as terrorist Yasin Bhatkal, gangsters Chhota Rajan and Neeraj Bawana, and don-turned-politician Shahabuddin, will open its gates to “guests” over the next few months, a senior jail official said on Wednesday.

A comprehensive plan to put this scheme in place has been worked on, and a launch date will be decided once costing and other details are finalised, said the official who asked not to be named. The working title for the project is ‘Feel Like Jail’. The visitors, who will pay for the experience, will be given a set of prison clothes and will have to work like other inmates, taking up jobs such as gardening and carpentry.

Another officer familiar with developments said the guests will be given food prepared by prisoners and will not have access to cell phones or other electronic devices.

The facility will be set up within the 400-acre Tihar complex but the guests will not be allowed to interact with the other prisoners because of security reasons, the officer added.

The Telangana government had started a similar programme in 2016 at a heritage jail. A 220-year old jail at Sangareddy, which had been converted into a museum in June 2016, was opened for visitors as part of the state government’s tourism drive. At the Telangana facility, guests have to pay Rs 500 per day.

Last month, two Malaysian tourists had famously flown to the facility to experience life in an Indian prison.

“In Tihar, we have planned to start this facility near the prison headquarters. Guests will follow the routine of a regular prisoner during their stay.We will also check the antecedents before allowing any visitor. The final plan is ready, and we will roll it out soon,” said a jail officer.

With over 15,300 inmates, Tihar, located in west Delhi, is the most populated prison in India.