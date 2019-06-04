Coming year will see 3,000 new public buses in capital: Kejriwal

In the next 10-12 months, Delhi will see 3,000 new public buses on the roads, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday.

He said that the procurement of the new buses will start from this month and “in the next 10 to 12 months 3,000 additional buses will be added to the DTC fleet”.

“By the end of this month, 25 buses will be procured and by November we will add another 1,000 to the fleet. All these new buses will be equipped with CCTV cameras,” Kejriwal said.

Responding to a question on the availability of marshals in buses to ensure safety of women passengers, the CM said all the existing Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses in Delhi have marshals deployed in them. He said that he has also ordered that even the cluster buses start deploying marshals. “Now marshals would also be available in the cluster system buses. I have issued orders today. Many women travelling in buses don’t know that there are marshals in the bus for their security and help. We will now put up posters in the buses, saying that there was a marshal in the bus for help and security and you can call them for help,” he said.

