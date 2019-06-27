Congress claims graft in Delhi Waqf appointments

The Congress on Wednesday accused Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan of “corruption and nepotism” in appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board.

Senior Delhi Congress leaders alleged that seven of the 33 members on the board were close relatives or associates of Khan, who is chairperson of the board.



Rejecting all allegations, Khan said the “corruption that was in practice during the Congress regime” was done away with and recruitments were finally happening as per protocol. “They (Congress) are not used to things being done the right way,” he said

“While making 33 appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board, he (Khan) flouted all norms. There were issues in the advertisements for the posts and the final selection was made in a hurry. The conduct of the chairperson and his selection committee, comprising his close relatives and AAP leaders, proves a bigger recruitment scam, which needs a thorough investigation,” the Congress said in a statement.

“The selection committee was full of the chairperson’s relatives and AAP leaders, in order to facilitate the selection of his own relatives and people from his village,” Congress spokesperson Jitender Kochar alleged.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 05:11 IST