Constable dies of lung ailment, result of covid test yet to arrive

Constable dies of lung ailment, result of covid test yet to arrive

delhi Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
A 32-year-old Delhi Police constable died during treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital early Wednesday morning, a day after he was admitted there for a lung ailment, the police said. As per the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocol, the constable was tested for the virus on Wednesday itself and the report is yet to arrive, senior police officers said.

The constable, Rahul (known by his first name), was posted in the office of the deputy commissioner of police (northeast) in Welcome area. He had joined the force in 2010. He was suffering from a lung disease for nearly a year and had been on medical leave for the past several months. Almost 85% of his lungs were not functioning, DCP (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

DCP Surya said that the constable was first admitted to a tuberculosis (TB) hospital in south Delhi’s Mehrauli two days ago. On Tuesday, his condition deteriorated, after which he was tested for Covid-19 at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and he was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, the DCP said.

“He died during treatment early Wednesday morning. His medical reports to ascertain if he was suffering from tuberculosis or infected with Covid-19 are awaited,” a police officer, who did not want to be identified, said.

The constable was from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Three police personnel, including two assistant sub-inspectors, have died of Covid-19 so far. More than 500 personnel have tested positive for the virus and the number is increasing every day.

