Cop sent to 4 yrs in jail for taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh

A Delhi Police sub-inspector has been given four years rigorous imprisonment for accepting a bribe during investigation into a case of rape last year.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) trapped sub-inspector Deepak Tomar after a man complained to the central investigating agency that he was demanding Rs 4 lakh from him for helping his son get bail who was being probed in a rape case.

Sub-inspector Tomar was attached to the Khajuri Khas police station in north east Delhi. He has been convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Tomar was arrested by anti-corruption branch of the central agency on April 26, 2018 while accepting Rs 1 lakh from the complainant, Deepak Kumar, in the police sation.

According to the case documents, Kumar said his son was innocent and claimed that the sub-inspector did not budge even when he told Tomar that he could not pay Rs 4 lakh. Following this, Kumar filed a complaint with the CBI office on Lodhi Road.

While awarding the imprisonment to Tomar, special CBI judge Pulastya Pramachala said, “A police official is entrusted with the task to protect the society against crime…He has the duty to impartially conduct investigation into allegations of a crime and to take subsequent steps accordingly. However, in the present case, such protector became extortionist and exploiter.”

The court relied upon the call data records, Kumar’s testimony, recorded conversation, trap money recovered on the spot from sub-inspector’s pocket and statement from other member of the trap team.

“Such conduct of convict has the effect, not only to give a bad name to police organisation, but at the same time such conduct erodes faith of people in the criminal justice delivery system, “ the court observed.

Judge Pramachala added the honest person must have satisfaction and reason to be proud of being honest and “therefore, the court has to send message to such public especially for honest persons that corruption is intolerable and once found indulged in corruption, such person is going to be dealt with stern hands.”

First Published: May 27, 2019 03:55 IST