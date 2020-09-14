Couple sell month-old daughter for Rs 30,000 in Welcome, arrested

delhi

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:40 IST

A couple in north east Delhi’s Welcome sold their one-month-old daughter to a childless neighbour for R 30,000 on Saturday and filed a complaint with the police alleging that their baby had been stolen during a funeral procession,

Mohammad Akhtar Rizvi, additional deputy commissioner of police (north east), said that the incident came to light after investigators found contradictions in the statements of the complainants and the CCTV footage that was scanned.

Police said a total of six people — the couple who allegedly sold their baby, the childless couple and two others who facilitated the process — have been arrested in the incident.

“Since the child is just one-month-old and needs her mother’s care, she will be staying with her mother in jail,” said the officer.

Police said that the baby’s 27-year-old mother is a homemaker and father a tailor and the couple was struggling to make ends meet, said Rizvi. The couple has two other sons.

Police said that incident took place after the childless couple, who lived in the same Welcome neighbourhood, got in touch with the 27-year-old woman.

“A couple of months ago, the childless couple happened to speak to the 27-year-old woman about wanting a child. They said that they were willing to even spend money if that helped them in ‘procuring a child’,” said a second investigator involved in the probe.

At that point, the 27-year-old woman was already eight months pregnant. “She later discussed with her husband and struck a deal with the childless couple. If it was a boy, he would be sold for Rs 2 lakh and if it was a girl, the price was set at Rs30,000,” said Rizvi.

Since the expecting couple’s joint family knew about the pregnancy, it wasn’t possible to simply handover the child. So, they allegedly planned to portray the incident as that of kidnapping.

“On Saturday, the 27-year-old’s mother-in-law passed away. The same evening, the woman approached us with a complaint that stated that while accompanying the funeral procession, she needed to visit the washroom and handed over her baby to an unknown young woman. When she returned, she found that the child was missing,” said Rizvi.

The police registered a kidnapping case and began speaking to the missing child’s family. “There were discrepancies in the statements of the husband and wife. First we were told that it was the mother who was carrying the child, then we heard that it was the father who was carrying the baby,” said Rizvi.

When the police checked the CCTV footage of the area, they found that it was the baby’s mother who had casually handed her daughter over to an unknown woman. “The way the child was handed over came across as fishy. When we questioned the couple further, they spilled the beans,” said the officer.

The child was later recovered and the police went on to arrest her biological parents and the childless couple. The police also arrested a man who had facilitated the sale and another woman to whom the baby was handed over during the funeral procession.