Covid-19: 3 of a family in Defence Colony test positive

delhi Updated: Apr 09, 2020 04:00 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) public health department field workers with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) arrives along with a team of doctors and inspectors, to chemically disinfect the residence where three persons were tested positive for Covid-19, during a sanitization drive, on day thirteen of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus.
Three members of a family in Defence Colony, whose private security guard had attended the congregation at the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Nizamuddin in March, have been found Sars-Cov-2 positive. The police have registered an FIR against the guard for withholding the information from his employers, deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

“The family lived on the ground floor of a building. They have been admitted to a private hospital. Other members of the family and those living on other floors of the building have been asked to remain in home quarantine,” the DCP said.

Another senior police officer said the guard continued to work despite having Covid-19 symptoms. He said during the contact tracing of the affected family, it was found that their security guard had attended the Tablighi meeting at Markaz.

The police found the guard at his home in Okhla. “The local SDM was informed and the guard has been sent to a quarantine centre for screening and testing,” the DCP added.

Ranjit Singh, president of the Defence Colony residents’ welfare association said, “Some members of the family had recently travelled abroad. I have not been able to speak to them....After the matter came to light, the SDMC has not satisfactorily disinfected the area. The family’s residence has been disinfected but what about the rest of colony?”.

The police, however, said that all family members were tested after they returned from abroad more than a month ago. “Their reports were negative. Also, the notice, which reads ‘home quarantine’ was not pasted outside their residence,” the officer said.

In a separate case, the police in Dwarka registered an FIR after two bottles filled with liquid, which looked like urine, were found on the premises of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) flats in Dwarka, which have been turned into quarantine centres.

Also, a man who had attended the congregation was booked for misbehaving with staff at Bakkarwala quarantine facility in outer Delhi.

