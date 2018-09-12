Criminal opens fire at cops in Delhi, shot in leg

An alleged hitman of the notorious Chenu Pehalwan gang was shot at in his leg during a brief exchange of fire with the police in east Delhi’s Jagatpuri in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The 29-year-old suspect, Salim, had allegedly hit a head constable in his chest but his bullet-proof vest saved him, Pankaj Singh, deputy commissioner of police (east) said.

The DCP said Salim had over 30 known criminal cases such as murder, attempt to murder and dacoity registered against him in Delhi itself. He allegedly works for Chenu Pehalwan, a suspected gangster who operates in north-east Delhi and is presently in jail.

The arrest of Sandeep Narang, another member of the Pehalwan gang, on Monday led the police to Salim. “Narang told us during interrogation that Salim would be arriving in Delhi to commit a crime,” said the DCP.

The police put up pickets and lay in wait in east Delhi’s Jagatpuri. Police said Salim was spotted riding a scooter at 4.15 pm. “When Salim spotted the police picket, he tried to take a U-turn but his scooter skid. When he realised he was cornered, he whipped out a pistol and fired at us,” alleged the DCP.

“A sub-inspector fired in the air to warn him against using the gun but Salim fired again and hit a head constable in his chest. The two policemen then returned the fire, hitting Salim once in his right leg,” said the DCP.

Salim was quickly overpowered after that and taken to a hospital for treatment, said the DCP, adding the injury was not life-threatening. Salim has been booked for attempt to murder, among other cases.

Police said they recovered the pistol Salim used to shoot at the policemen. The scooter he was riding was stolen.

