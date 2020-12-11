e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / DCW institutes inquiry after Dy CM Sisodia’s family attacked in Delhi

DCW institutes inquiry after Dy CM Sisodia’s family attacked in Delhi

As per a statement, publicly available CCTV footage of the incident clearly showed a large mob allegedly belonging to a political party, attacking the house and easily breaching security cover despite the presence of security personnel.

delhi Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 06:03 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
The statement also added that Sisodia’s wife and children were present in the house at the time of the attack.
The statement also added that Sisodia’s wife and children were present in the house at the time of the attack.(ANI file photo)
         

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday said it has set up an inquiry taking suo-moto cognizance of media reports of an alleged mob attack on the family of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inside his official residence on Monday.

As per a statement, publicly available CCTV footage of the incident clearly showed a large mob allegedly belonging to a political party, attacking the house and easily breaching security cover despite the presence of security personnel.

The statement also added that Sisodia’s wife and children were present in the house at the time of the attack.

“This is a very serious matter. If elected representatives can be attacked in the high-security zone this easily, one can only wonder what level of security is available to common citizens. The DCW has instituted an inquiry in the matter,” it added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had hit out at the ruling party at the Centre for the incident and asked why the BJP was getting “so desperate” in Delhi.

“I strongly condemn the systematic, organised and violent attack on Dy CM Manish Sisodia’s home. The goons entered his house in police presence when he was away. Why is BJP getting so desperate by the day in Delhi?” Kejriwal said.

According to the Delhi Police, six people have been arrested in connection to the incident. An investigation is underway and a proper offence has been registered under appropriate sections of law.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj at a press conference had informed that while the Deputy chief minister was not present at his house, only women were present.

AAP leader Atishi Marlena hit out at Centre over the incident. The party also showed CCTV footage of a group of protesters entering the gate of Sisodia’s residence.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Post-Covid economic challenge in 4 charts
Post-Covid economic challenge in 4 charts
US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
Farm to Facebook: Stir at borders gets online push
Farm to Facebook: Stir at borders gets online push
Survey identifies most vulnerable for Covid shot
Survey identifies most vulnerable for Covid shot
Extreme weather events impact 75% of India’s districts: Report
Extreme weather events impact 75% of India’s districts: Report
We may be back to normal in 2022: Bill Gates
We may be back to normal in 2022: Bill Gates
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In