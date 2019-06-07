Defamation case against CM, dy CM: City court takes cognisance

A city court on Thursday took cognisance of the defamation complaint filed by leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijender Gupta against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia

Gupta alleged that they “maligned” his image by accusing him of attempting to kill Kejriwal.

Gupta sought ₹1 crore in damages over their May 18 tweets in which the two AAP leaders had allegedly said that the BJP wanted to murder Kejriwal and that his daily security reports were sent to the BJP office. Sisodia had claimed that Gupta was involved in this “conspiracy”. Their tweets came after he accused Kejriwal of scripting the May 4 attack, when the Delhi chief minister was slapped during a road show.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Samar Vishal has listed the matter for June 24 when the court will record the statement of Gupta and other witnesses, before deciding on whether to summon Kejriwal and Sisodia as accused in the case.

The BJP MLA moved the defamation complaint against Kejriwal and Sisodia “for willfully, deliberately, intentionally and maliciously defaming” him on allegedly “completely false, frivolous, unjustifiable and scandalous grounds” and thereby, harming his goodwill and reputation “within the political fraternity, media, friends, family, colleagues and in society at large”.

He further added that he can’t even think of hurting someone knowingly and voluntarily much less planning to assassinate Kejriwal.

Gupta further stated that Kejriwal has not only defamed him but all the people associated with him, as well as members of the BJP.

Responding to Gupta’s allegations, the AAP had said Gupta was keeping track of such details about security of a CM, which are supposed to be very confidential.

“In the same country, even names of businessmen who travel abroad with PM Modi are kept confidential in the guise of PM’s Security. But details about security of CM are being shared with his political adversary. He should explain why no action has even been initiated against top police officers for continuous lapses in the security of CM,” said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Jun 07, 2019