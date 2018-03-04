Delhi: 22-year-old man stabbed ‘two dozen times’ by members of rival group

A 22-year-old man died after he was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a group of three men near his house in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar on Friday afternoon, police said.

Romil Baaniya, deputy commissioner of police (south), said the murder was a result of an old dispute between the group of attackers and the victim.

“We have arrested two of the three suspects,” Baaniya said.

The victim, identified only by his first name, Sonu, was a resident of Ambedkar Nagar and was employed as a beautician, the police said.

He was reportedly out for a walk near his home with her elder brother around 3pm on Friday when the siblings were confronted by a group of local men, a police official familiar with the matter said.

“It appears that the two groups had been involved in a dispute a few days ago. The brothers were confronted over the same issue on Friday. The quarrel quickly snowballed into a violent assault in which Sonu was stabbed multiple times by the other party,” said an investigator.

While the police did not disclose at the exact number of stab wounds inflicted on Sonu, his brother Bunty alleged he was stabbed at least two dozen times. Bunty added that he tried to raise alarm during the assault, but the killers had escaped before people could rush to help them.

After the assault, Sonu was rushed to nearby Batra Hospital, but was declared brought dead, said the DCP. “We have arrested two suspects, Joginder and Aman and recovered the knife used in the attack from them,” said the officer.

Police officials added that they have launched a manhunt to nab the third accused in the crime.