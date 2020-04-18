Delhi: 26 of Jahangirpuri family test Covid-19 positive, area now containment zone

delhi

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 18:52 IST

After 26 of family in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, the area has been declared as containment zone, taking the tally of total hot spots in the national capital to 69.

“26 members of a family have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. It is now a containment zone,” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The 69th zone was identified a day after Delhi’s count for hot spots reached 68.

With four more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has jumped to 42, while the number of coronavirus containment zones here were increased to 68.

New zones were added in various areas, including in Malviya Nagar and Jahangirpuri, the authorities said.

On Friday evening, eight more lanes and blocks in separate localities of Delhi were sealed and notified as containment zones on Friday, taking the total number of such areas in the city to 68.

The eight new containment zones are in L Block of Sangam Vihar in South Delhi, two lanes of Tughlakabad Extension in South East Delhi, B and C blocks of West Delhi’s Hari Nagar, K Block in North Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, a House in Savitri Nagar in Malviya Nagar, K2 Block of Nihal Vihar and a lane in C block of Nangloi in West Delhi, the government said in a statement.

Containment zones are areas that are sealed and subjected to stricter quarantine, isolation, sanitisation, tests and door-to-door health checks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Containment zones in the Capital range from apartments and plots to lanes and entire blocks within localities. There are areas from where cases of Covid-19 are recorded (usually three or more) and the chance of transmission is assessed as high.