Delhi News / Delhi aggressively pursued contacts of Covid-19 patients, CM tells global leaders

Delhi aggressively pursued contacts of Covid-19 patients, CM tells global leaders

delhi Updated: Mar 27, 2020 22:11 IST
Delhi has aggressively pursued the policy of identifying contacts of Covid-19 affected patients and isolating them, said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a video conference with 45 senior leaders from across the world on Friday.

“We cannot afford to lose a single life to Covid-19 or starvation; this is a crisis of unprecedented scale. We are committed to learning and collaborating with leaders across the world. Together, we will win,” he said, addressing the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, a group of 96 cities around the world that represents one-twelfths of the world’s population and one-quarter of the global economy.

The chief minister’s office later said in a statement, “Many world leaders appreciated the efforts being made by India and Delhi to stop Covid-19 outbreak.”

So far, 40 cases of coronavirus and one death have been reported in the capital. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Kejriwal had first addressed the group last November, after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi implemented the third edition of the Odd-Even road rationing scheme to control alarming air pollution levels in the city.

