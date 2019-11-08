e-paper
Delhi air continues to be ‘very poor’, marginal improvement expected on weekend

IMD scientists have predicted the situation to improve over the weekend with the probability of wind picking up speed to around 20 kmph, thereby improving the air quality marginally.

delhi Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view of India Gate on Friday morning when Delhi’s air quality was recorded in ‘very poor’ category.
A view of India Gate on Friday morning when Delhi’s air quality was recorded in ‘very poor’ category. (ANI / Twitter )
         

The air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday due to lower wind speed and fog in the morning.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at 352 in the morning as against AQI of 309 recorded on Thursday.

However, weathermen said there is a possibility of the air quality improving later in the day on Friday after the sun came out, allowing the pollutants to disperse.

IMD scientists have predicted the situation to improve over the weekend with the probability of wind picking up speed to around 20 kmph, thereby improving the air quality marginally.

After a day of breathing relatively cleaner air on Wednesday, the IMD had forecasted that the air quality index (AQI) would improve on Thursday because of possibilities of rain and strong winds. However, scanty showers and light winds spoiled the chances of AQI getting better and the national capital’s air quality went back to ‘very poor’ from Wednesday’s ‘poor’ category.

