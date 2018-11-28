Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari to resume night stays at slums in outreach drive

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari will spend his nights in slum clusters and unauthorised colonies from December 10. This is part of the party’s decision to intensify its outreach programme in these areas, which are considered Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strongholds.

Tiwari, the North East Delhi MP, has spent several nights in many slums, unauthorised colonies and villages since taking over as the BJP’s Delhi unit president in 2016. His first night stay was at the Gas Godam slum at B block, Inderpuri, on December 31, 2016. Tiwari had highlighted the problems faced by people living in these areas and attacked the AAP-led Delhi government for not providing essential services.

Tiwari said, “I’m going to resume night stays in slums and villages from December 10. I will also revisit all the areas where I had previously stayed to do a reality check on whether the situation there has improved. During my previous stays, we had highlighted the problems faced by the people.”

BJP members say that Tiwari will spend nights in all14 districts of their party.

To make inroads in the AAP’s strongholds, which were earlier with the Congress, BJP leaders reiterated the need to connect with people living in these areas on Tuesday. Addressing party members at the monthly meeting, BJP’s Delhi unit in-charge Shyam Jaju asked them to campaign aggressively in these areas to “expose the AAP”. These areas are largely dominated by Purvanchal community and also have a sizeable Scheduled Caste population.

“The AAP had won the 2015 Delhi assembly elections due to the support it got from these areas. We already have an organisational setup in slums and unauthorised colonies. We won the Lok Sabha election in 2014 and the municipal election in 2017. We just have to intensify our drive to expose the AAP, which has not done anything for the people in these areas ever since it came to power,” Jaju said. BJP members said that the party was focusing on scheduled caste-dominated areas.

BJP members said that the ruling party in Delhi has diverting people’s attention by highlight the “fabricated attack” on chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. “They have called a special session for the fabricated attack on the CM. Why are they not discussing issues like air pollution that really affects the people of Delhi? The AAP government has failed to address key concerns of the people. It has been sitting on development projects. We have asked party workers to tell people about these issues,” Tiwari said.

This is for the second time that the BJP has decided to step up its campaign in these areas. Ahead of the municipal elections in 2017, Tiwari, who is the party’s Purvanchal face, had held several major party events in slums and unauthorised colonies in the city.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 12:54 IST