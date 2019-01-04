Delhi celebratory firing: Ex-MLA charged with murder, wife held for tampering evidence

Hours after a 42-yearold architect who was shot at a party on New Year’s eve died, police on Thursday said they arrested former JD(U) Bihar MLA Raju Singh for her murder, and his wife Renu for tampering evidence.

Archana Gupta was with her family attending a party at Singh’s farmhouse in Mandi village on Monday night when a bullet shot during “celebratory firing” struck her in the head. She was admitted at Fortis Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital in Vasant Kunj where she died.

Singh, who is alleged to have fired the shot, and his aide Hari Singh were arrested on Thursday on charges of murder. The duo were earlier detained from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. Renu, a-six time Bihar MLC, and a man named Raminder were also arrested on Thursday.

Archana’s in-laws, however, said they do not suspect any foul play.

“Raminder, who is under the employ of Raju Singh, is suspected to have cleaned the blood off the floor and threatened witnesses to turn them hostile,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar, who confirmed the arrests. “Raminder is believed to have tampered with evidence in presence of Renu. When police arrived at the spot, she told them that no shot was fired there leading them to believe that they may have come to the wrong location.”

Kumar said Renu was initially uncooperative but answered questions after she was confronted with facts and CCTV footage from the farmhouse.

After his arrest, Raju was taken to AIIMS for a medical examination and later produced before a city court that sent him and Hari Singh to seven-day police remand.

News of the medical examination being done at AIIMS, where the family of the victim was present waiting to receive Archana’s body after autopsy, created a buzz on social media. The police were criticised for exposing the family to the accused.

The DCP later clarified that they followed protocol. “They were also taken to the forensic department of AIIMS to take their hand wash. The mortuary is in the same building. They were taken with adequate police staff. Nowhere were they allowed to meet with victim’s family there,” he said.

Shortly thereafter, Archana’s father-in-law I K Gupta said that they had known the accused family for years.

“It looks like it (the shooting) happened by mistake. If we doubted Raju Singh’s intentions, why would my son Vikas go to the party along with his wife and daughter?” Gupta said.

Police said that the former MLA had at least five criminal cases against him, including attempt to murder.The DCP said there were a number of missing links in the incident (see box). “Our team had found that the blood on the floor had been washed. Witnesses told us that at least 4-5 rounds were fired by Hari Singh from a rifle and some by Raju Singh from his pistol,” the officer said.

On Thursday evening, Archana’s body was handed over to her family for final rites.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 09:55 IST