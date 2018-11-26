Delhi civic body to work on supplying water 24X7

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will start work on its project of supplying drinking water all 24 hours in its jurisdiction from January 2019. The NDMC supplies 125 million litres of water per day (MLPD) to 28,000 households. While the Delhi Jal Board (DBJ) provides 95% of the water, the remaining 5% is supplemented through deep tube wells that belong to the council. Areas under the NDMC include Connaught Place, Mandir Marg, Gole Market, Parliament House, Moti Bagh and Sarojini Nagar, among other places in a 42 sq km area. There are also 38 slum clusters in the NDMC area.

NDMC chairman Naresh Kumar said, “Water is supplied for two hours in the morning and for the same time in the evening. But not all areas get water supply with equal pressure. Moreover, interrupted supply leads to contamination and leakage. To conserve water, we have been looking for a long-term solution.”

NDMC officials said that once the project is implemented, there would be round-the-clock water supply, which would help conserve water and make it available equally in all areas under its jurisdiction. It would take 30 months for the NDMC to complete the project, the official said.

A senior NDMC official said the project would be implemented in two phases.

“While phase one will include laying new pipelines and replacing old water metres with smart metres, phase two will comprise replacing all machinery at pump houses,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The official said that smart water metres will enable consumers as well as officials to monitor consumption patterns and their corresponding costs, reduce wastage and provide long-term financial savings.

The NDMC has completed the tendering process for phase one and work is likely to start from January. It will cost the NDMC ₹90 crore, however, the budget for phase two will be finalised next year. “The entire system will be monitored through a centralised control room. Every area will receive an equal volume of water,” the official added.

Though the civic agency had conceived the project in 2014, it took almost four years to conceptualise. “We needed to understand the pros and cons of the project, hence the delay,” the official said.

