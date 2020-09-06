e-paper
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches Delhi's campaign against dengue

CM Arvind Kejriwal launches Delhi’s campaign against dengue

The national capital had reported 2,036 cases of dengue and two deaths last year

delhi Updated: Sep 06, 2020 11:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the second edition of its “10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute” (10 weeks, 10 o’ clock, 10 minutes) campaign against dengue and other vector-borne diseases such as malaria and chikungunya on Sunday.

“Last year, two crore people of Delhi had joined hands to win a fight against dengue. In the next 10 weeks, we will do it again. I inspected my home on Sunday for places where stagnant water could accumulate. I urge you to do the same. Let’s join hands to fight against dengue once again,” the CM said.

The people have been urged to inspect their homes for any possible sources of stagnant clean water that can lead to the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes, which spread vector-borne diseases.

In 2015, Delhi had recorded 15,867 cases of dengue and 60 deaths.

The national capital had reported 2,036 cases of dengue and two deaths last year, the data shared by the Delhi government showed.

On Sunday, all Delhi government’s ministers, Rajya Sabha (RS) members of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), lawmakers and other party leaders joined the drive. They posted photographs and short video clips on social media.

Several volunteers and party supporters also joined the campaign and took to social media in a similar manner.

“One should not be complacent assuming that there is no place in a person’s house, where clean water can accumulate. If you invest 10 minutes, you are most likely to come across some place that went unnoticed. I urge more people to participate in the campaign,” tweeted Manish Sisodia, said deputy CM, Delhi.

The participants, including CM Kejriwal, pledged that they would devote 10 minutes at 10 pm every Sunday for 10 weeks to inspect their house for stagnant clean water and clean it to avoid breeding of Aedes mosquitoes and prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases.

In the coming weeks, doctors would be requested to endorse the campaign and more children would be encouraged to participate through homework assigned by schools. Government offices would also be asked to promote it, Satyendar Jain, minister for health, Delhi, told media persons.

