Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal praises LNJP doctor who died fighting Covid-19

Dr Aseem Gupta, 52, died at the Max Hospital in Saket, a private dedicated Covid-19 facility, and had treated patients infected with the virus.

delhi Updated: Jun 29, 2020 12:35 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also said that he spoke to the doctor’s wife and offered his condolences and support.(ANI file photo)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday paid tribute to a senior doctor of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), who died on Sunday after contracting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) earlier this month.

Dr Aseem Gupta, 52, died at the Max Hospital in Saket, a private dedicated Covid-19 facility, and had treated patients infected with the virus.

“Dr Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of LNJP Hospital succumbed to Covid yday. He was known for going out of his way to serve his patients. We have lost a very valuable fighter. Delhi salutes his spirit and sacrifice...” Kejriwal tweeted.

The chief minister also said that he spoke to the doctor’s wife and offered his condolences and support. 

The LNJP hospital in a statement said that Dr Gupta, a front line anaesthesia specialist, was infected with Sars-Cov-2, the virus which causes Covid-19, while on duty.

“He tested positive on June 6, when he had mild symptoms and was shifted to a quarantine facility. His symptoms aggravated on June 7 and he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the LNJP Hospital,” the hospital said on Sunday.

Dr Gupta was shifted to Max Hospital on June 8 on his request, it said.

LNJP hospital recently completed 100 days of being declared as a dedicated Covid-19 facility under the Delhi government.

A senior official of the hospital said a condolence meeting will be held at 1pm in the office of LNJP’s medical director to pay respects to Dr Gupta.

Delhi recorded nearly 2,900 infections and 65 deaths on Sunday due to Covid-19. The containment zones in the national capital have gone up to 417 with the state government scaling up its testing capacity consistently.

(with inputs from PTI)

