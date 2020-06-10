e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for Covid-19

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for Covid-19

Kejriwal (51) has not been meeting people since Sunday afternoon after he first felt feverish. Subsequently, he decided to self-isolate, cancelled all scheduled meetings and then followed it up with a Covid-19 test in which he tested negative.

delhi Updated: Jun 10, 2020 04:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kejriwal, a diabetic, had consulted a doctor over the phone on Sunday evening after which he decided to get himself tested for Covid-19.
Kejriwal, a diabetic, had consulted a doctor over the phone on Sunday evening after which he decided to get himself tested for Covid-19. (PTI File Photo )
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), his office said on Tuesday.

“The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well. The Covid-19 test was administered this morning,” the CM’s office said after Kejriwal test results came in the evening.

Kejriwal (51) has not been meeting people since Sunday afternoon after he first felt feverish. Subsequently, he decided to self-isolate, cancelled all scheduled meetings and then followed it up with a Covid-19 test.

Kejriwal, a diabetic, had consulted a doctor over the phone on Sunday evening after which he decided to get himself tested. “On Sunday, he also had cold and cough, and mild pain in his throat,” an official in the CM office said.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 cases spike in 6 states as migrants return
Covid-19 cases spike in 6 states as migrants return
India stares at a long road to economic revival
India stares at a long road to economic revival
India, unlocking, is among 15 high-risk nations: Study
India, unlocking, is among 15 high-risk nations: Study
Monsoon session could see online participation by MPs
Monsoon session could see online participation by MPs
Covid-19: Centre tells states to focus on optimal equipment use, tracing
Covid-19: Centre tells states to focus on optimal equipment use, tracing
Donald Trump’s 2020 path gets trickier with US formally in recession
Donald Trump’s 2020 path gets trickier with US formally in recession
Covid-free: 9 countries which stopped virus, from New Zealand to Montenegro
Covid-free: 9 countries which stopped virus, from New Zealand to Montenegro
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In