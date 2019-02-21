Delhi CM Kejriwal promises sops for lawyers, Rs 50 crore set aside in budget

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced multiple sops for lawyers in the national capital in a bid to woo the section ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a gathering at the Tis Hazari Courts complex, Kejriwal announced an annual allocation of Rs 50 crore in Delhi’s budget that would be used only for the welfare of lawyers.

“Your demand was to ensure medical security, pension, insurance and stipend. I have a good news for you all. The AAP government has covered your medical and social security needs by allocating Rs 50 crore in our budget, which will be presented next week. The allocation will be in effect from April 1,” he said.

The CM said this amount was not a one-time fund and that it would be an annual allocation, which is likely to increase year on year.

In a second sop to the lawyers, Kejriwal promised that after the Lok Sabha elections, the Delhi government would direct the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) to permanently change electricity connections of their chambers from commercial to domestic.

“This will help you save a lot on your electricity bills. The Delhi government has been giving Rs 230 crore as subsidy to lawyers at present to match the difference. Once DERC makes this change in its tariff order after elections, then this subsidy will not be required,” he said.

Kejriwal appealed to the lawyers to vote for AAP in the upcoming general elections so that Delhi could get the full statehood status.

“Make us win on all seven seats, we will give full statehood to Delhi. We will raise the matter in Parliament. The powers we enjoy now is not even 10% of what Sheila Dikshit used to enjoy in her 15-year rule in Delhi. Now, I being the CM cannot even appoint my own peon,” he said.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 13:47 IST