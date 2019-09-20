Delhi cops crack case of bloody endings to love rivalries

delhi

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 03:20 IST

Claiming to have closed the loop on a trail of murder, the Delhi Police on Thursday said it has arrested Jagdeep Deswal alias Shikhandi — his capture carries a cash reward of Rs 50,000 — for killing a woman in Dwarka last December. The woman was shot six times.

Police said Deswal killed the woman to avenge his brother Sandeep Mental’s murder in May 2018. Mental, also a wanted criminal, was gunned down by the woman’s boyfriend Monu Ishapur, another gangster, in Dwarka.

Two months later in July, Ishapur was arrested and sent to jail for the murder. He is still lodged in Tihar jail.

Police said that the woman, known only by her first name Kamlesh, also used Ishapur to have her husband killed in 2005, and she spent five years in jail.

Deswal, who was arrested on Wednesday from Dwarka’s Sector 6, was previously involved in two murders, an attempt to murder, and six cases of assault, and violations of the Arms Act, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that on May 2, 2018, Deswal’s brother Mental was killed by Monu Ishapur and his two associates following a dispute over a piece of land.

“Deswal and his family members suspected the involvement of Kamlesh in Mental’s murder as she was a close friend of Ishapur, the main accused. In order to avenge the murder of his brother, Deswal decided to eliminate Kamlesh and on December 10, 2018, around 9.30 am, he along with three juveniles went to Kamlesh’s house in Dwarka and shot her six times,” he said.

While the three juveniles were apprehended in this case, Deswal managed to escape; a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for his arrest.

Yadav said Deswal managed to evade arrest for about a year as he frequently changed his location. “Following months of surveillance, on Wednesday we received information that Deswal would come to Sector 6 in Dwarka to meet one of his confidants. A trap was laid and as soon as he was spotted getting down from an autorickshaw around 5:30 pm he was arrested. A pistol was recovered from him,” the DCP said.

During interrogation Deswal told the police about his feud with Ishapur and that he had moved around Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, even Nepal to evade arrest.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 03:20 IST