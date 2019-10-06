Delhi: Criminal kills brother of his aide for refusal to join gang

delhi

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:41 IST

Vijay Prakash and Mahendra were released just a few months apart from Tihar jail after serving around five years for assaulting and robbing a policeman. When Mahendra and his brother Yogesh refused Vijay’s call to return to a life of crime, they were attacked, said police. While Yogesh succumbed to his injuries, Mahendra survived.

The incident happened on August 31 in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. On Friday, Vijay was arrested, while his brother, a suspect in the case, is still at large, said police. Vijay was caught by a team of the crime branch’s special investigation unit (SIU) after a brief chase in Badli area.

A crime branch officer said that Prakash was arrested along with Jojo and another associate in 2014 for allegedly assaulting a Delhi police constable on duty and robbing him of his service pistol. Several teams were formed to probe the case, which was registered at the Mahendra Park police station.

“All three were arrested and the constable’s pistol was also recovered. They were sent to jail,” said the officer.

On August 27 this year, Prakash was released from jail on bail. After reaching home, Prakash contacted Mahendra, who had been released a few months ago, and asked to meet him as he wanted to build his new team for allegedly continuing their criminal activities.

“Mahendra refused to meet him as he did not want to get into crimes again and wanted to start a new life. This irked Prakash and he began putting pressure Mahendra,” said the officer.

On August 31, Prakash sent his brother, Ajay, to Mahendra’s house to tell him that he wanted to meet him. Mahendra and his brother accompanied Ajay to Prakash’s house where a scuffle broke out between them over the same issue.

During the fight, Prakash and Ajay allegedly attacked the two brothers with stones and bricks and fled. The injured brothers were admitted to a hospital. Initially, a case of attempt to culpable homicide was registered. After Yogesh later succumbed to his injuries. The police then charged the two suspects under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 23:41 IST