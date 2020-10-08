e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi gets ‘green war room’ to monitor pollution levels this winter

Delhi gets ‘green war room’ to monitor pollution levels this winter

Satellite data related to farm fires in the neighbouring states will also be analysed in the green war room.   There are different agencies working to deal with the problem of air pollution in Delhi.

delhi Updated: Oct 08, 2020 15:08 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
A rise in air pollution level due to undergoing construction work, at Dhaula Kuan, in New Delhi.
A rise in air pollution level due to undergoing construction work, at Dhaula Kuan, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday inaugurated a ‘green war room’ at the Delhi Secretariat to monitor pollution levels in the city this winter. The minister said a 10-member team has been set up to monitor the levels of primary pollutants, measures taken to curb pollution and status of complaints received through Green Delhi mobile application. Satellite data related to farm fires in the neighbouring states will also be analysed in the green war room.   There are different agencies working to deal with the problem of air pollution in Delhi. The green war room has been set up to coordinate their efforts, Rai said.

He said the control room will work towards ensuring stricter enforcement of guidelines to check dust pollution at construction and demolition sites, ready-mix concrete plants, and garbage burning.

“This anti-dust campaign will continue in mission mode till October 15 and strict action will be taken against the violators,” he said.  The environment minister said the pollution levels at 13 hotspots in the city and the steps taken to bring them down will also be monitored via the green war room. He added that daily reports on the number of complaints received and grievances redressed will be sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

tags
top news
PM Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
PM Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Hostage diplomacy: Canada asks NATO to track China moves in South China Sea
Hostage diplomacy: Canada asks NATO to track China moves in South China Sea
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In