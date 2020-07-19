e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi govt asks panel to look at factors that can reduce Covid-19 fatality

Delhi govt asks panel to look at factors that can reduce Covid-19 fatality

delhi Updated: Jul 19, 2020 07:16 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi government earlier this week told a 12-member committee, set up on directions of the Supreme Court to inspect Covid-19 hospitals in the national capital, to look into factors that can help reduce the deaths caused by coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

According to an office memorandum from Delhi’s principal health secretary Vikram Dev Dutt, the government also provided a checklist containing questions such as time taken for triaging (the practice of assigning treatment based on urgency) Covid-19 patients; whether early warning scores to determine whether a patient might deteriorate was followed; and whether the hospital had a standardised investigation protocol.

“Since committees constituted for the inspection of hospitals in Delhi, consequent to orders passed by the Supreme Court, are already carrying out their mandate in a continuous manner, it would be appropriate that specific attention may now be focused upon aspects which have a bearing on the reduction of Covid-related mortalities,” the memorandum read.

This comes after the Delhi government released protocols for management of Covd-19 patients, including having a dedicated health care worker monitoring each critical patient. The protocols had also said that availability of dialysis has to be ensured by all hospitals as patients with Covid-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome may also develop acute kidney problems.

The government had also said hospitals had to set up a proper holding area for Covid-19 patients, apart from ensuring an effective triage and monitoring of oxygen saturation.

Dr Mahesh Verma, a member of the committee and vice-chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, said, “The government has provided us with a checklist of questions to look into whether the hospitals are following protocols for admission, triage, critical care, and infection control. Even one death that can be prevented should be prevented and the committee has just been asked to look into whether there is anything that can be done.”

So far, most of the deaths in hospitals have been of patients who tried to managed their symptoms at home and reached hospitals only when their lungs were compromised or at a stage when they needed to be put on ventilators and the condition could not be reversed. Earlier, Covid-19 related deaths were also happening because doctors did not understand the progression of disease and there was a sudden coagulopathy (formation of clots) or drop in oxygen saturation,” he said.

The data provided by the chief minister’s office showed that 691 deaths took place in Delhi between June 24 and July 8, which works out to an average of 46 deaths a day. The numbers have gone down further, with just 26 deaths being reported on July 17 in the daily health bulletin.

Of the 691 deaths, the the CM’s office said zero deaths happened in home isolation in July and only seven deaths were reported in home isolation between June 24 and 30.

top news
Old coronavirus infections may boost Covid-19 immunity: Study
Old coronavirus infections may boost Covid-19 immunity: Study
In its fight against coronavirus, Delhi has turned a corner: CM Kejriwal
In its fight against coronavirus, Delhi has turned a corner: CM Kejriwal
India begins study on BCG vaccine impact on Covid-19
India begins study on BCG vaccine impact on Covid-19
Rains hit parts of Delhi, showers to continue till Tuesday
Rains hit parts of Delhi, showers to continue till Tuesday
Ashok Gehlot meets governor in a ‘courtesy call’, sparks speculation
Ashok Gehlot meets governor in a ‘courtesy call’, sparks speculation
14 hours later, Trump says he is ‘saddened’ by Lewis’ death
14 hours later, Trump says he is ‘saddened’ by Lewis’ death
‘Rashid Latif used to bring me letters from my fan in Pakistan’
‘Rashid Latif used to bring me letters from my fan in Pakistan’
Watch: 7-ft-long crocodile enters village in Gujarat’s Vadodara
Watch: 7-ft-long crocodile enters village in Gujarat’s Vadodara
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In