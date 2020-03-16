e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / Delhi govt orders mini buses to be disinfected daily to contain coronavirus

Delhi govt orders mini buses to be disinfected daily to contain coronavirus

The transport department has issued an order directing the owners of mini buses plying in the national capital to wash and disinfect their vehicles every day.

delhi Updated: Mar 16, 2020 09:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The Delhi government had recently also ordered the agencies concerned to disinfect all DTC and cluster buses in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus.
The Delhi government had recently also ordered the agencies concerned to disinfect all DTC and cluster buses in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi government has ordered all mini buses to be disinfected daily in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the city where seven COVID-19 cases and one death have been reported so far.

The government had recently also ordered the agencies concerned to disinfect all DTC and cluster buses in the wake of the outbreak of the virus.

The transport department has issued an order directing the owners of mini buses plying in the national capital to wash and disinfect their vehicles every day.

“In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all the permit holders and owners of mini buses plying in Delhi on STA (State Transport Authority) permit are directed to wash and disinfect their buses on daily basis,” the order stated.

It added that cleaning and disinfection on daily basis are in the interest of passengers and staff deployed in these mini buses.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 107 on Sunday, with 12 fresh cases in Maharashtra. The number of cases include two persons who died in Delhi and Karnataka. PTI BUN NSD NSD

tags
top news
Madhya Pradesh floor test: All eyes on Speaker as Congress, BJP point to rule book
Madhya Pradesh floor test: All eyes on Speaker as Congress, BJP point to rule book
‘No less than luxury hotel’: Delhi’s 1st Covid-19 patient on isolation ward
‘No less than luxury hotel’: Delhi’s 1st Covid-19 patient on isolation ward
Pre-emptive lockdown India’s best fighting chance against coronavirus: Experts
Pre-emptive lockdown India’s best fighting chance against coronavirus: Experts
India manages isolating coronavirus strains at ICMR-NIV
India manages isolating coronavirus strains at ICMR-NIV
Four held for undressing teenager, urinating upon him and sharing video
Four held for undressing teenager, urinating upon him and sharing video
Iron gates reinforce divide in riot-hit Northeast Delhi
Iron gates reinforce divide in riot-hit Northeast Delhi
Misinformation distracts from proven preventive measures for coronavirus
Misinformation distracts from proven preventive measures for coronavirus
Why maintaining one metre distance is important for coronavirus prevention
Why maintaining one metre distance is important for coronavirus prevention
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

delhi news