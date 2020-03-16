Delhi govt orders mini buses to be disinfected daily to contain coronavirus

delhi

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 09:02 IST

The Delhi government has ordered all mini buses to be disinfected daily in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the city where seven COVID-19 cases and one death have been reported so far.

The government had recently also ordered the agencies concerned to disinfect all DTC and cluster buses in the wake of the outbreak of the virus.

The transport department has issued an order directing the owners of mini buses plying in the national capital to wash and disinfect their vehicles every day.

“In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all the permit holders and owners of mini buses plying in Delhi on STA (State Transport Authority) permit are directed to wash and disinfect their buses on daily basis,” the order stated.

It added that cleaning and disinfection on daily basis are in the interest of passengers and staff deployed in these mini buses.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 107 on Sunday, with 12 fresh cases in Maharashtra. The number of cases include two persons who died in Delhi and Karnataka. PTI BUN NSD NSD