e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi govt to add new 2,500 buses, expand metro network

Delhi govt to add new 2,500 buses, expand metro network

Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia presented budget for 2020-21 in the Delhi Assembly on Monday.

delhi Updated: Mar 23, 2020 20:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrives at the Assembly to present the budget , March 23, 2020.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrives at the Assembly to present the budget , March 23, 2020.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi government in its budget 2020-21 presented in Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday targeted to boost the public transport with nearly new 2,500 buses and expand the metro train network.

In the total outlay of Rs 5,941 for public transport sector in 2020-21, Sisodia proposed an allocation of Rs 900 crore for Delhi Metro’s Phase – IV project.

This will be in addition to Rs 1,324 crore in revised estimate of 2019-20 and Rs 200 crore released to DMRC in 2018-19 for the project, he said.

“‘In the Kejriwal model of governance’, the chief minister has guaranteed the largest and cheapest public transport system in Delhi. Under this, the government has a target to make the total fleet of 11,000 buses and to lay 500 km metro line,” Sisodia said.

The scheme for free ride to women in public transport buses, which is credited to have paved the way for massive victory of the AAP in the recent Assembly polls, will continue in 2020-21, he said.

New low-floor buses are now included in Delhi’s public transport fleet for the first time since the Commonwealth Games.  “Altogether 2,485 new buses -- 1,300 DTC and 1,185 cluster buses including 685 electric buses -- will be added to the fleet during the year 2020-21.

“Also, 1,880 buses -- 444 DTC and 1,436 cluster buses -- will be purchased from 2021-22. In this way, the target of the total fleet size of 11,000 buses will be met.” The budget made an allocation of Rs 250 crore for the purchase of buses by DTC and Rs 1,100 crore for the viability gap funding of Cluster buses.

Towards implementation of the Electric Vehicle Policy approved by the Delhi government in 2019, the budget set aside Rs 50 crore for the State Electricity Vehicle Fund in 2020-21.

top news
Covid-19: PM Narendra Modi urges electronic media to fight misinformation
Covid-19: PM Narendra Modi urges electronic media to fight misinformation
Covid-19 LIVE: ‘Abide by govt guidelines’, tweets Mamata Banerjee
Covid-19 LIVE: ‘Abide by govt guidelines’, tweets Mamata Banerjee
Buoyed by 11 cured cases, Adityanath ramps up isolation beds to 10,000 in UP
Buoyed by 11 cured cases, Adityanath ramps up isolation beds to 10,000 in UP
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Want people to call me Babar Azam, not Virat Kohli: Young Pakistan star
Want people to call me Babar Azam, not Virat Kohli: Young Pakistan star
Coronavirus impact: This company will deliver new car keys by drones
Coronavirus impact: This company will deliver new car keys by drones
WhatsApp to make verifying forwarded messages easier: Here’s how
WhatsApp to make verifying forwarded messages easier: Here’s how
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

delhi news