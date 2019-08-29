Delhi govt to fund foreign education of 100 Dalit students each year

delhi

The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved a scholarship scheme to fund higher studies of 100 Dalit students overseas. Announcing the move, Delhi’s SC/ST welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said students belonging to Schedule Caste category who have secured admission to M Phil, PhD, LLM, M.Tech and other higher education courses in accredited foreign universities would be eligible for the scheme.

“It’s happening for the first time in Delhi. Students who have secured admission to foreign universities can apply online to avail benefits under the scheme. The applicants should be residents of Delhi and their family income should not exceed Rs 8 lakh per annum,” Gautam said.

The applications will be vetted by a committee headed by the principal secretary of the SC/ST department.

He said under the scheme the government will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh for a two-year course and up to Rs 20 lakh for a four-year course to 100 candidates.

“Due to financial constraints, studying abroad remains a dream for many talented SC students from low-income groups. This scheme will encourage such students to enrol in foreign universities. Saiyyaji Rao Gaekwad, the erstwhile ruler of Baroda state, funded Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s education abroad, giving him a chance to realise his potential and the rest is history,” he added.

The scheme would cost the government Rs five crore. The funds will be made available for the scholarship programme from the budget provisions for the financial year 2019-20.

The Union ministry of social justice and empowerment also provides financial support to 100 candidates every year under the ‘National Overseas Scholarship’ for SC students. Candidates pursuing a Masters and PhD in foreign universities in the fields of science, engineering, management, medicine, commerce, humanities, social science, and fine arts are given USD 15,400 or around Rs 10 lakh under the scheme.

Last year, the AAP government launched the Jai Bhim Mukhyemantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, under which Dalit students can avail free coaching for various exams.

A government statement said that the financial assistance will be credited to the bank account of the selected candidate in appropriate installments but the first installment will be credited immediately after confirmation of the admission. Subsequent installments once in every six months or one year, as the case may be, on receipts of progress report from concerned university abroad.

