Delhi likely to get isolated spells of rain on Wednesday, colder days ahead: IMD

Delhi likely to get isolated spells of rain on Wednesday, colder days ahead: IMD

delhi Updated: Jan 08, 2020 07:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pedestrians carry umbrellas during sudden rain, at Central Park, Connaught Place, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Pedestrians carry umbrellas during sudden rain, at Central Park, Connaught Place, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi is likely to experience rain in certain parts of the city on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast. Scientists said that this will lead to colder days till at least Saturday.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 11.6 degrees Celsius.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said Tuesday that the maximum temperature had already started falling but there will be a decrease in the minimum temperature as well, from January 9 to January 11.

“A western disturbance has started affecting Delhi and this will result in rain in the city Tuesday night through Wednesday. We are also expecting the maximum temperature to fall by another two degrees on Wednesday,” Srivastava said.

He added that days will become colder, with a significant drop in the minimum temperature till Saturday. The wind direction will also change from easterly to northwesterly after the western disturbance has passed Delhi. Wind speed is also expected to pick up to 20-25kmph from Wednesday, which will help disperse pollutants.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows that air quality had started improving. On Tuesday, the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 254, in the ‘poor’ category. This was an improvement from Monday’s 325, in the ‘very poor’ zone.

The forecast of System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the weather and air quality monitoring centre of the ministry of earth sciences, also assured good air quality for the week.

“The improved air quality conditions are likely to stay for long, until the weekend, since increased surface winds and good ventilation conditions are forecasted to stay for an extended period,” the forecast read.

