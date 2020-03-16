e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / Delhi: Man kills caretaker for threatening him about relationship with woman

Delhi: Man kills caretaker for threatening him about relationship with woman

delhi Updated: Mar 16, 2020 00:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 34-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital stabbed his caretaker to death at a dharamshala in Safrdarjung Enclave on Saturday night for threatening to reveal to his relatives about his relationship with a woman, police said.

The alleged killer, Alok Singh, tried to escape to Bihar by train but was caught in the early hours of Sunday, said Devender Arya, deputy commissioner of police (south-west).

The officer identified the victim as 24-year-old Suman Singh, also a resident of Bihar.

Alok who had his own business in Bihar’s Begusarai district had recently suffered an accident had arrived in Delhi on February 13 for treatment. He had requested Suman to be his caretaker. Together, they lived at a dharamshala, paying ₹70 per day.

Police said that the two men would drink every night and quarrel. The dharamshala’s manager would have to frequently intervene.

“According to Alok, Suman would frequently blackmail him about his relationship with a woman. He would threaten to reveal about his relationship to his relatives and other people in his village,” said the DCP.

One such quarrel on Sunday night led to Alok stabbing Suman with a knife, to prevent any further blackmail, said the DCP.

When the police got to know of the murder, they spoke to the other occupants of the dharamshala and checked the CCTV footage. Alok was arrested before he could flee from the city.

Alok allegedly tried to pin the blame on another inmate of the dharamshala, but this was not to be after he allegedly broke down during sustained interrogation and confessed to the crime. The police said they have recovered the knife allegedly used in the murder.

top news
Europe widens coronavirus lockdown, moves to limit economic damage
Europe widens coronavirus lockdown, moves to limit economic damage
As coronavirus cases mount to 32, Maharashtra expands health care facilities
As coronavirus cases mount to 32, Maharashtra expands health care facilities
Respect constitution: Kamal Nath tells MP governor, says will prove majority
Respect constitution: Kamal Nath tells MP governor, says will prove majority
Manjrekar reacts on being dropped from BCCI commentary panel
Manjrekar reacts on being dropped from BCCI commentary panel
Spain, France tighten controls as global deaths due to coronavirus pass 6,000
Spain, France tighten controls as global deaths due to coronavirus pass 6,000
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
Will give my ruling on Monday: Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati on floor test
Will give my ruling on Monday: Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati on floor test
Coronavirus: Pakistan raises J&K at SAARC meet; Gautam Gambhir slams
Coronavirus: Pakistan raises J&K at SAARC meet; Gautam Gambhir slams
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

delhi news