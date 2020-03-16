Delhi: Man kills caretaker for threatening him about relationship with woman

delhi

Mar 16, 2020

A 34-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital stabbed his caretaker to death at a dharamshala in Safrdarjung Enclave on Saturday night for threatening to reveal to his relatives about his relationship with a woman, police said.

The alleged killer, Alok Singh, tried to escape to Bihar by train but was caught in the early hours of Sunday, said Devender Arya, deputy commissioner of police (south-west).

The officer identified the victim as 24-year-old Suman Singh, also a resident of Bihar.

Alok who had his own business in Bihar’s Begusarai district had recently suffered an accident had arrived in Delhi on February 13 for treatment. He had requested Suman to be his caretaker. Together, they lived at a dharamshala, paying ₹70 per day.

Police said that the two men would drink every night and quarrel. The dharamshala’s manager would have to frequently intervene.

“According to Alok, Suman would frequently blackmail him about his relationship with a woman. He would threaten to reveal about his relationship to his relatives and other people in his village,” said the DCP.

One such quarrel on Sunday night led to Alok stabbing Suman with a knife, to prevent any further blackmail, said the DCP.

When the police got to know of the murder, they spoke to the other occupants of the dharamshala and checked the CCTV footage. Alok was arrested before he could flee from the city.

Alok allegedly tried to pin the blame on another inmate of the dharamshala, but this was not to be after he allegedly broke down during sustained interrogation and confessed to the crime. The police said they have recovered the knife allegedly used in the murder.