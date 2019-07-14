Delhi Metro Phase 4 work should start without blame game: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said construction of Delhi Metro’s phase 4 should start at the earliest without any further“blame game”.

“I hope the Centre will approve the remaining three corridors. People want the metro phase IV work to start early. It has been stuck for years. We should come together in completing the work without indulging in blame game,” CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday.

Kejriwal’s remarks came a day after the Supreme Court ordered commencement of the project that has been stuck for long owing to a tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government primarily over differences in the areas of land cost, sharing of losses and number of corridors cleared.

Last week, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority had sought the top court’s intervention in the matter.

The project is expected to expand Delhi Metro’s existing 350-odd km network by another 104 km.

On Friday, the Delhi government’s counsel had told the Supreme Court that issues regarding sharing of land cost and taxes still remain, following which the apex court said it would hear both the Centre and the Delhi government on the matter on July 19.

The Union cabinet had in March approved three of the six corridors of metro phase 4, sidelining conditions imposed by the Delhi government.

Work on the project could not begin due to the differences between the union and state government.

The three corridors approved by the Union Cabinet are Mukundpur-Maujpur, Janakpuri West-R K Ashram and Tughlakabad-Aerocity.

The three metro phase 4 corridors not yet approved by the Centre are Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 05:05 IST