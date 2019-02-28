Delhi Metro sounds red alert, security stepped up at IGI Airport

In the wake of heightened tension between India and Pakistan, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) on Wednesday evening declared a “red alert” across its network, calling for more vigilance and security checks.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) — the paramilitary force that provides Metro security — will frisk passengers twice before allowing entry to the network. It has also deployed officers in plain clothes at station premises.

The CISF said that they have stepped up the vigil at areas surrounding metro stations near to VVIP areas and at stations such as Chandni Chowk, New Delhi railway station and Kashmiri Gate, which witness a heavy footfall.

“We are repeatedly sanitising the metro stations with the help of our dog squads and bomb detection teams. CCTV operators have been asked to keep eye on any suspicious activity and inform the armed quick reaction teams as and when required,” said a CISF officer not authorised to speak to media.

A senior metro official, who did not wish to be named, said that though this is not the first instance when a “red alert” has been sounded, but the intensity of security checks this time is unprecedented.

Security at the airport has also been stepped up.“Our anti-terror teams are on alert and quick reaction teams are patrolling the air side as well as the city side. Additional pickets have been raised and every vehicle in the vicinity of the airport is being thoroughly checked,” said another CISF officer from the airport.

Sudhir Kumar, inspector general NCR, of the CISF said that the force keeps high security round the year. “We would not like to comment on the security matter,” he said.

The DMRC said that all station controllers have been directed to inspect for any suspicious activity or items inside the station and train, around the platform or even around the exits of the stations. “The entire city is under security alert and we have been advised by security agencies to take these precautions for the safety of all the passengers and employees. Safety of passengers is of utmost importance to us,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 02:26 IST