Home / Delhi News / Delhi-NCR among top 10 global trips market, says Uber

Delhi-NCR among top 10 global trips market, says Uber

Delhi is the only Indian city to have made it to the top 10, highlighting its strategic importance in Uber’s global portfolio, with residents taking more than one million rides each week, a statement from Uber said.

delhi Updated: Sep 29, 2020 06:48 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A nationwide lockdown was imposed at the end of March by the government and like many other businesses, cab companies like Uber and Ola saw a major impact on their business.
A nationwide lockdown was imposed at the end of March by the government and like many other businesses, cab companies like Uber and Ola saw a major impact on their business.
         

Ride hailing platform Uber has said Delhi-NCR ranked among its top 10 markets globally based on the number of trips taken in the month of September.



“As Delhi residents resume travel after the lengthy lockdown, Uber data reveals that cars have emerged as the most preferred mode of commuting, followed closely by low cost products such as Auto and Moto,” it added. There has also been an increase in longer distance trips, with the busiest hours weekly being 8AM - 10AM. Also, Mondays and Fridays are the busiest days of the week for drivers, the statement said.

A nationwide lockdown was imposed at the end of March by the government and like many other businesses, cab companies like Uber and Ola saw a major impact on their business. With the lockdown being lifted in phases, these cab aggregators have seen gradual resumption in business.

According to news agency PTI, Uber India and South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh said they are thrilled to see Delhi as one of Uber’s top 10 global markets in terms of number of trips in the month of September, which underscores India’s important role as a contributor to Uber’s business growth.

Earlier this month, Uber had said its affordable Uber Auto service was recovering briskly with cities like Delhi rebounding to almost 80% of pre-Covid levels, followed by Jaipur and Chandigarh recovering to 50%.

(With inputs from PTI)

