Delhi-NCR likely to receive light rain today: IMD

Updated: May 28, 2020 19:29 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that Delhi-NCR region is likely to witness very light rain, thunderstorm or dust storm today till 8:30 pm.

“Very light rain/thunderstorm/dust storm accompanied with gusty winds forecast for Delhi NCR till 8.30 pm,” said the IMD.

“The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area, some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of the Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maldives-Comorin area during next 48 hours,” the IMD said in its All India Weather Forecast Bulletin.

In addition to this, IMD said Tripura and Mizoram are also very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tripura and Mizoram during next 24hours and Heavy rainfall over Assam & Meghalaya. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over parts of south peninsular India during 28th-31th May 2020 with isolated Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall over Kerala and Lakshadweep during 30th-31st May 2020,” the forecast bulletin added.