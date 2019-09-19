Delhi-NCR transport strike: How it affects daily commuters

delhi

Days after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the new amended Motor Vehicles Act has improved traffic situation in the city, the daily commuters are likely to face some trouble travelling in and around Delhi-NCR on Thursday.

The United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) has called for a transport strike today in the Delhi-NCR region against the hefty penalities for road traffic violations under the amended MV Act.

The UFTA represents 41 associations and unions of goods and passenger segments, including trucks, buses, autos, tempos, maxi-cabs and taxis.

Surge prices, long wait time on cab hiring apps

As the transport association goes on strike today, the public commute will take a major hit. According to reports, more than two lakh private vehicles, which includes auto-rickshaw and cluster buses, are likely to be off the roads in the Delhi-NCR region.

Those who commute by taking private cabs through different available cab service hiring apps are in for some long hassle and will most likely have to shell out more bucks due to surge charges applied during high demand.

In most parts of the city, people are already facing extreme trouble in finding a cab.

“I got to know about the strike and I couldn’t trust the cab services or apps. I didn’t want to pay the extra charges, so rather than taking my chances, I decided to go to work early and hitched a ride with a friend,” said Mukesh Sharma.

Longer hassle, even for shorter commute

Those who travel daily through auto-rickshaw for shorter travel journey, will find themselves standing at empty auto stands.

The commuters will have to go an extra mile in finding an auto-rickshaw. Many people in different parts of the city were welcomed to empty streets and stands during the peak hours on Thursday due to the transport strike.

This problem is said to stay until late evening today.

Bus services hit

The bus services took a major hit in the early hours of Thursday.

The commuters are going tough times finding a ride at different locations in Delhi NCR. According to reports, the protestors are halting the DTC buses in different parts of Noida.

