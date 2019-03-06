Delhi needs a plan to manage traffic during protests

Thirty six-year-old Praveen Pathak lives in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar and travels over 20 km everyday to reach his office at central Delhi’s Barakhamba Road. A journey that is completed in an hour on usual days by car often takes twice the time if there is an unannounced protest march or demonstration on his route — which is a regular feature in central Delhi.

On Wednesday too, a demonstration by the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) led to traffic restrictions around Sansad Marg and Tolstoy Marg.

“Every other day, there is a protest at Jantar Mantar or outside the Parliament Street police station, because of which roads are closed. The diversions are also packed with vehicles trying to find their way. On most of such days, there aren’t any cops to make things easier for commuters,” said Pathak.

Several commuters like Pathak are stuck in traffic because of poor planning and management by agencies handling crowds at political rallies, protests and demonstrations.

Although during such marches, police open traffic movement at regular intervals to avoid bunching, there are times when roads are closed for longer duration leading to spillover on nearby arterial roads, especially around central Delhi where roads are interconnected.

According to the social media handle of Delhi Traffic Police, in a month, at least five to six major rallies and marches are organised across the national capital, where more than 1,000 participants gather.

However, police are yet to come up with a standard plan to manage such crowds without affecting traffic.

For instance, last December, during a rally of the VHP, close to a lakh protesters gathered in Ramlila Maidan. Even hours after the rally, police was seen clearing traffic spillover.

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Alok Kumar said that the management of traffic in the city was done depending on the size of a rally and the route they intend to follow.

Sewa Ram, professor of transport planning at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), said that dedicated zones for parking the vehicles carrying participants and creating a crowd management plan for every size, might make it easier for authorities to manage such gatherings.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 01:08 IST