e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / Jamia students call off anti-CAA protests till February 8

Jamia students call off anti-CAA protests till February 8

delhi Updated: Feb 06, 2020 21:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Following an appeal from the administration to call off the protests outside the university based on Delhi police directives, students of Jamia Millia Islamia announced on Thursday that they would withdraw from the road outside the campus till February 8 evening so that Assembly elections are “held with ease.” The students said the protests outside gate no. 7 would resume on February 9.

“Respecting the model code of conduct which prohibits canvassing by political parties within 100m of a polling station, we have decided to move our protest to Gate no. 4 of the university, even though we are not a political party,” Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) said in a statement.

JCC is a students’ collective which manages the anti-CAA protests. A JCC member said students said would continue their demonstrations on the pavement outside the varsity.

Jamia administration on Thursday asked its students to call off the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests — which started on December 13 — on the road outside Jamia.

The administration’s appeal came after Station House Officer of Jamia Nagar police station wrote to the administration on Tuesday taking cognisance of the two shooting incidents near the campus and called for an end of protests ahead of Delhi elections.

On January 30, a minor from Jewar had opened fire at protesting students outside Jamia, injuring one. Two days later, two unidentified persons had opened fire near the campus gate from a moving vehicle. “The law and order situation in the area of Jamia Nagar is very critical,” the SHO wrote to the Jamia registrar, asking for removal of protesters to “avoid any untoward situation” and “keeping in view the upcoming Delhi elections.” DCP RP Meena confirmed that a letter had been sent to the varsity.

While appealing to students for calling off their protests, Jamia registrar AP Siddiqui on Thursday said, “Gate no. 7 is being used by various factions of the civil society, neighbouring localities and students are not distinguishable from this crowd.”

The university also plans to approach parents of the protesting students “to guide their wards” in the matter. Chief proctor Waseem Khan said letters will be sent to parents by the administration. “The university is questioned by the parents and everyone else on ensuring the safety of students. How can we take the security of the road in our hands? The police are in charge of that and they have sent a letter to us in this regard.”

top news
Whistleblowing doc dies of coronavirus in Wuhan hospital, triggers wave of online grief
Whistleblowing doc dies of coronavirus in Wuhan hospital, triggers wave of online grief
US condemns attacks on Hindus in Pakistan, China’s ‘hostility’ to all faiths
US condemns attacks on Hindus in Pakistan, China’s ‘hostility’ to all faiths
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
’Why do you put tongue out’: Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
’Why do you put tongue out’: Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News