Jamia students call off anti-CAA protests till February 8

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 21:57 IST

Following an appeal from the administration to call off the protests outside the university based on Delhi police directives, students of Jamia Millia Islamia announced on Thursday that they would withdraw from the road outside the campus till February 8 evening so that Assembly elections are “held with ease.” The students said the protests outside gate no. 7 would resume on February 9.

“Respecting the model code of conduct which prohibits canvassing by political parties within 100m of a polling station, we have decided to move our protest to Gate no. 4 of the university, even though we are not a political party,” Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) said in a statement.

JCC is a students’ collective which manages the anti-CAA protests. A JCC member said students said would continue their demonstrations on the pavement outside the varsity.

Jamia administration on Thursday asked its students to call off the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests — which started on December 13 — on the road outside Jamia.

The administration’s appeal came after Station House Officer of Jamia Nagar police station wrote to the administration on Tuesday taking cognisance of the two shooting incidents near the campus and called for an end of protests ahead of Delhi elections.

On January 30, a minor from Jewar had opened fire at protesting students outside Jamia, injuring one. Two days later, two unidentified persons had opened fire near the campus gate from a moving vehicle. “The law and order situation in the area of Jamia Nagar is very critical,” the SHO wrote to the Jamia registrar, asking for removal of protesters to “avoid any untoward situation” and “keeping in view the upcoming Delhi elections.” DCP RP Meena confirmed that a letter had been sent to the varsity.

While appealing to students for calling off their protests, Jamia registrar AP Siddiqui on Thursday said, “Gate no. 7 is being used by various factions of the civil society, neighbouring localities and students are not distinguishable from this crowd.”

The university also plans to approach parents of the protesting students “to guide their wards” in the matter. Chief proctor Waseem Khan said letters will be sent to parents by the administration. “The university is questioned by the parents and everyone else on ensuring the safety of students. How can we take the security of the road in our hands? The police are in charge of that and they have sent a letter to us in this regard.”