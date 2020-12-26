Delhi police asks personnel to register phone numbers before Covid-19 vaccine roll out

delhi

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 23:33 IST

Delhi Police on Saturday directed all its personnel to update their cell phone numbers in the force’s internal system, two days after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal outlined the national Capital’s plan for the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out.

Kejriwal had on Thursday, in a virtual press conference, said that the government had identified 5.1 million Delhi people, who would be the first to get the Covid-19 vaccine. The Delhi CM had said that registration of people under three priority categories — health care workers, front line workers and at-risk population — is currently underway, and a text message would be sent to the person informing him/her of the details of the date when they would get the vaccine shot.

The 88,000 personnel of Delhi police come under the category of front line workers. The order issued by special commissioner of police (headquarters), Muktesh Chander, was addressed to all police district and unit heads and was titled — Covid-19 vaccination of Delhi police personnel.

The officer wrote that the vaccination drive would soon start but before that it was important to update the cell phone numbers so that no one was left out of the vaccination programme. All police personnel have to update their numbers by January 3, 2021.

“There are a total of 51 lakh priority category persons in Delhi – three lakh health workers, six lakh front line workers, and 42 lakh others — people above 50 and those below 50 but having co-morbidities,” the chief minister said.

The first batch of shots, he said, will given to health care workers, followed by front line workers such as police personnel, while the third batch would be for those who are above the age of 50 years and people under-50 who have co-morbidities.

“Our healthcare workers such as doctors, nurses, paramedic staff and so on will be the first ones to get the vaccine in Delhi. We have identified three lakh health care workers who will be vaccinated. Next, will be the frontline workers which include police officials, civil defence volunteers and municipal workers – there are six lakh such persons. The third category consists of those who are above the age of 50 years and those below 50 years who have co-morbid conditions. There are 42 lakh people under the third category,” said Kejriwal.

Until Friday, there were 31 police personnel have died of Covid-19. Till date, at least 7387 police personnel have been infected with Covid-19, of whom 554 are currently battling with the disease.

Over all Delhi so far has recorded 622094 cases, with 655 fresh cases being recorded on Saturday. At least 10437 people had succumbed to the viral disease till Saturday. Delhi’s positivity rate – proportion of samples that test positive among those tested – dropped to 0.98% on Saturday. The state’s positivity rate has remained below 2% for 12 days now.