Delhi Police constable dies after shooting himself with sub-machine gun

A 30-year-old Delhi Police constable was killed after he allegedly shot himself with his service MP-5 sub-machine gun in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur on Monday evening, the police said. The constable, Suresh, was posted in the police control room (PCR) wing of the city police. He shot two bullets into his head and died on the spot, the police said.

The police said they have recovered a handwritten note, in which the constable had written he was upset after his father’s death and was not able to overcome the loss. They believe that it could be a reason behind the constable’s extreme step, although they are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the alleged suicide.

On Monday, around 6pm, a police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said Suresh was deployed in a PCR van as a gunman, along with assistant subinspector Vikram Singh, the vehicle in-charge. “A few minutes later, Suresh came out of the vehicle and shot himself with his service gun. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced dead on arrival,” the officer said.

The constable hails from Jaipur. He joined the police force in 2010 and was living with his family in northeast Delhi’s Babarpur.

