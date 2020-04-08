e-paper
Delhi police head constable posted at IGI airport immigration tests Covid-19 positive

Delhi police head constable posted at IGI airport immigration tests Covid-19 positive

delhi Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A 38-year-old Delhi Police head constable, currently posted at the Bureau of Immigration, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday. Senior officials said that the man had been on leave since March 31 because the immigration department is working with limited staff as all international flight operations are currently suspended.

Senior officers from the immigration said the policeman, who was attached with the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and lives with his family in Rohini, got himself tested and his reports on Wednesday showed that he was positive for Covid-19.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra confirmed that the head constable has tested positive for Covid-19 and that he is currently at LNJP Hospital.

With immediate effect, his family members and two of his colleagues who used to report to work with him have been asked to quarantine themselves at home, said a senior officer who did not wish to be named.

“Since all international flight operations were suspended March 22 onwards there wasn’t much staff working at the immigration bureau at Delhi airport. This reduced the risk of infection to our other employees. As a precautionary measure, the medical screening of other staff members will also be carried out,” the officer added.

