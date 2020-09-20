e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Police on alert amid farmers’ protests on agriculture bills

Delhi Police on alert amid farmers’ protests on agriculture bills

Earlier in the day, workers of Punjab Youth Congress and farmers arrived at Delhi-Chandigarh national highway in Punjab’s Zirakpur to take part in a tractor rally from Zirakpur to Delhi, against the farm bills.

delhi Updated: Sep 20, 2020 12:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Members of various farmers’ organisations arrive by vans on the fifth day of their protest over agriculture related ordinances in Patiala, Punjab.
Members of various farmers’ organisations arrive by vans on the fifth day of their protest over agriculture related ordinances in Patiala, Punjab.(HT photo)
         

Delhi Police on Sunday increased security in the national capital amid the ongoing farmers’ protest in the neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, against the three bills related to the agriculture sector.

“Delhi Police is on alert with respect to the farmers’ protest in the neighbouring States. We have deployed forces as a precautionary measure in Ashok Nagar-Ghazipur area and Delhi Haryana border,” news agency ANI quoted an official as saying.

Earlier in the day, workers of Punjab Youth Congress and farmers arrived at Delhi-Chandigarh national highway in Punjab’s Zirakpur to take part in a tractor rally from Zirakpur to Delhi, against the farm bills.

In Haryana, farmer unions will be in the northern districts of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Ambaka, Karnal, and Kaithal and the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)’s Haryana president Gurnam Singh Charuni will lead the agitation in Yamunanagar by blocking the NH 344, near Milk Majra toll plaza.

The protests come as Union minister of agriculture and farmer welfare Narendra Singh Tomar moved three agriculture bills in the Rajya Sabha.

These bills are -- the Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Under the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the electronic trading of farmers’ produce is permitted and allows the setting up transaction platforms for facilitating direct online buying and selling of farm products.

Also read | Agriculture bills passed in Lok Sabha, farmers protest: All you need to know

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 provides for a farming agreement prior to the production or rearing of any farm produce. A guaranteed price to be paid for the purchase of farming produce will be mentioned in such agreements.

The legislation will also allow the government to invoke the essential commodities act only if retail prices rise 50% in case of non-perishables and 100% in the case of perishable items from the average retail prices in the preceding 12 months or last five years.

Agriculturists, who have been agitating against the bills passed in the Lok Sabha earlier, said they are “anti-farmer” and fear they will end the mandi system.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise? | Analysis
PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise? | Analysis
‘Can govt assure no farmer will commit suicide after passage of farm bills?’: Sanjay Raut
‘Can govt assure no farmer will commit suicide after passage of farm bills?’: Sanjay Raut
Schools to reopen in these states from Monday: Check list, rules, guidelines
Schools to reopen in these states from Monday: Check list, rules, guidelines
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar moves crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar moves crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha
‘Defeat them, this is what farmer wants’: Kejriwal on farm bills in Rajya Sabha
‘Defeat them, this is what farmer wants’: Kejriwal on farm bills in Rajya Sabha
SSR death probe: AIIMS forensic team likely to meet CBI today
SSR death probe: AIIMS forensic team likely to meet CBI today
Deadly ricin found in White House came from Canada
Deadly ricin found in White House came from Canada
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In