Delhi Police on alert amid farmers’ protests on agriculture bills

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 12:44 IST

Delhi Police on Sunday increased security in the national capital amid the ongoing farmers’ protest in the neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, against the three bills related to the agriculture sector.

“Delhi Police is on alert with respect to the farmers’ protest in the neighbouring States. We have deployed forces as a precautionary measure in Ashok Nagar-Ghazipur area and Delhi Haryana border,” news agency ANI quoted an official as saying.

Earlier in the day, workers of Punjab Youth Congress and farmers arrived at Delhi-Chandigarh national highway in Punjab’s Zirakpur to take part in a tractor rally from Zirakpur to Delhi, against the farm bills.

In Haryana, farmer unions will be in the northern districts of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Ambaka, Karnal, and Kaithal and the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)’s Haryana president Gurnam Singh Charuni will lead the agitation in Yamunanagar by blocking the NH 344, near Milk Majra toll plaza.

The protests come as Union minister of agriculture and farmer welfare Narendra Singh Tomar moved three agriculture bills in the Rajya Sabha.

These bills are -- the Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Under the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the electronic trading of farmers’ produce is permitted and allows the setting up transaction platforms for facilitating direct online buying and selling of farm products.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 provides for a farming agreement prior to the production or rearing of any farm produce. A guaranteed price to be paid for the purchase of farming produce will be mentioned in such agreements.

The legislation will also allow the government to invoke the essential commodities act only if retail prices rise 50% in case of non-perishables and 100% in the case of perishable items from the average retail prices in the preceding 12 months or last five years.

Agriculturists, who have been agitating against the bills passed in the Lok Sabha earlier, said they are “anti-farmer” and fear they will end the mandi system.

(With agency inputs)