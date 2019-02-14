Delhi’s archives and records, dating back to 1803, go online

Centuries-old land records of the national Capital and other important government documents were made available online on Wednesday after deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia launched the web portal of Delhi Archives — www.archives.delhi.gov.in.

Delhi Archives is a custodian of Delhi government records and was established in 1972 to preserve the archival heritage of the city.

The department has archival records dating to 1803.

“To date, more than 1.60 crore of records have been digitise, out of which approximately 60 lakh pages of records have been uploaded on the web portal for the benefit of the general public and research scholars. The number of uploaded records would gradually increase,” a government statement said.

The web portal is a part of the project to digitise and microfilm archival records. Four crore pages are being digitised and microfilmed within a span of 30 months and would be uploaded on the website for public access.

“This web portal would not only facilitate users but also give a long life to records. The main objective of this project is to facilitate the access of archival and property records more than 200 years old for the general public and research scholars,” said the deputy chief minister.

