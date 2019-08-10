Delhi’s East-West corridor may be halved over land issues

delhi

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 23:46 IST

Facing land related obstacles, Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) has proposed to halve the length of the much-awaited East-West elevated corridor.

Earlier, the 39-km-long corridor was to connect Anand Vihar in east Delhi with Tikri border (near Haryana) in west Delhi, running along the Rohtak Road (National Highway-10). As per the new plan, the six-lane corridor is now proposed to be built between Anand Vihar and Zakhira, covering a distance of around 20 km.

“We have proposed to curtail the length of the corridor because of unavailability of land beyond Zakhira along Rohtak Road to construct the elevated passageway. So now we are suggesting that the corridor be built up to Zakhira only,” an official privy to the developments, said.

The PWD official, however, added that the final call on the changes to the length of the corridor would be taken by the government after the Delhi assembly elections.

He added that the portion between Zakhira and Tikri Border may be considered in the next phase. Another official said that constructing the corridor beyond Zakhira was currently “not feasible” as a metro line (Green Line) has already come up above NH-10. Also the Rohtak Road is punctuated by densely populated areas such as Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi, Kirari, Nangloi, Mundka among others.

The East-West corridor was initially conceptualised in 2005 but it remained in limbo till 2016 when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government revisited the project. The corridor was formally announced by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds finance portfolio, in his 2016-17 budget speech.

The corridor is expected to connect Zakhira via Akshardham, ITO, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, New Delhi railway station. The corridor is likely to remain underground between New Delhi railway station and Zakhira. For around 10kms the corridor will run along railway tracks between ISBT Anand Vihar and ITO.

S Velmurugan, senior principal scientist, traffic engineering and safety division, Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), said that even with the proposed reduced length, the corridor would be “immensely beneficial”. He said that once constructed this corridor will take the vehicular load off the central Delhi as well as the arterial roads.

He said that currently west Delhi bound commuter either takes Mandir Marg, Poosa Road, Ridge Road or opts for arterial roads such as Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Barapulla elevated Road to reach their destination.

“It is better to construct such long projects in a phased manner. Even if the corridor is built upto Zakhira, it will pass through heavily congested central Delhi areas thereby easing traffic in areas such as India Gate, Mandir Marg, Ridge Road, Poosa Road along with arterial roads,” Velmurugan said.

The progress on the project had been slow as a major part of the corridor has to run parallel to the railway line between Anand Vihar and New Delhi railway station, the railway officials had earlier conveyed their reservations in providing land to the department.

Earlier it has been reported that the railway’s objection was that after construction of an elevated corridor, they would not be able to expand railway tracks in future Between Anand Vihar and Mandawli railway stations.

The PWD officials, however, said that the major roadblock about the railway owned land has “almost been worked out”.

“We have provided details and drawings to the railway department in several meetings. In these meetings we have explained that the corridor will be constructed at such a distance from the tracks where it does not hamper the future expansion plans,” the official said.

The railway officials did not respond despite repeated calls and messages.

end’

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 23:46 IST