Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s winter power demand peaks at all-time high on New Year’s

Delhi’s winter power demand peaks at all-time high on New Year’s

According to State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), Delhi, the peak power demand reached 5,343 MW at 11.11 AM on January 1 when the minimum temperature was 2.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the last six years.

delhi Updated: Jan 02, 2020 17:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
An industrial power generation unit with its now-shut smoke stack, shrouded in smog as the annual deterioration in weather returns to the national capital in New Delhi.
An industrial power generation unit with its now-shut smoke stack, shrouded in smog as the annual deterioration in weather returns to the national capital in New Delhi.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

The peak winter power demand in the national capital touched an all-time high of 5,343 MW on new year’s day, a discom spokesperson said.

According to State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), Delhi, the peak power demand reached 5,343 MW at 11.11 AM on January 1 when the minimum temperature was 2.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the last six years.

Spokesperson of BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL said heating load was the “main reason” behind increase in Delhi’s power load in winter months and it constitutes more than 40 per cent of the total power demand. “The peak power on January at 5,343 surpassed the previous high of 5,298 MW recorded on December 30, 2019. This is an increase of over 19 per cent from the peak power demand of 4,472 MW, recorded on January 1, 2019,” he said.

The peak power demand for winter months, in BRPL and BYPL was 2256 MW and 1148 MW. In Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited(TPDDL) areas it was 1581 MW.

