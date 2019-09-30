Delhi schools third among UTs in Niti Aayog ranking

delhi

The nation capital was placed third among union territories (UTs) — behind Chandigarh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli — in the first school education quality index released by NITI Aayog, the central government policy think tank.

Delhi schools lagged in the learning outcomes category — at fourth place — and was second in governance.

The index consists of 30 critical indicators that assess the delivery of quality education.

The rankings were a part of the School Education Quality Index (SEQI). Data from all states and UTs, except West Bengal, were taken into account. The participating regions were divided and clubbed into three categories to facilitate “like-for-like comparison”—20 large states, eight small states and seven UTs. Delhi was placed in the UT category.

The index is based on published data from National Achievement Survey of MHRD and Unified District Information on School Education and reported data verified by NITI Aayog.

Delhi government did not respond to requests for comment despite repeated requests.

In order to look at relative progress on status of school education over time, officials said the index also focused on incremental rankings. Delhi improved its overall performance score by 9.9 percentage points from 59.96% in reference year (2015-16) to 69.89% in base year (2016-17) which put its incremental performance ranking at fourth position.

In the learning outcomes category, Delhi stood sixth in the indicator looking at average scores in class 3 for language (58%) and mathematics (54%). For classes 5 and 8, the city ranks at fourth and third among other UTs.

The adjusted Net Enrollment Ratio (NER) at elementary level stood at 100% while that at secondary level stood at 85.9%. The transition rate from primary to upper-primary level stands at 94% while that of upper primary to secondary is 99%. Over 57% out of school children have been mainstreamed in 2016-17 as compared to 62.4% in 2015-16.

The report was published in collaboration with the World Bank and Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD).

